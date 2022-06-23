Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

