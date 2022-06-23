Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

