Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

