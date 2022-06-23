Head to Head Analysis: Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Blockchain and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 580.56%. Outbrain has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 336.05%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Outbrain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Blockchain and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.29 $10.99 million ($0.30) -17.20

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Blockchain.

Summary

Outbrain beats Applied Blockchain on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.