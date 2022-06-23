Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $5,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $420,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.