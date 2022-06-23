Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 5,740 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $259,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

