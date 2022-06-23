Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 118,388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

