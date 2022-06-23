Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 127 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $335.78 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.63.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

