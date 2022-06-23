Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $318,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $396.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

