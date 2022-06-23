Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $413,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

