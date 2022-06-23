Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $456,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

