Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

