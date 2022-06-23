Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $608.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.16 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

