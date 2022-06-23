Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,598 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $204,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

NTAP opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

