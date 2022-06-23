Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $288.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

