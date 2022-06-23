Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 379 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.92.

EFX stock opened at $180.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.16. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

