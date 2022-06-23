Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 594 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after acquiring an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

