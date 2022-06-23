Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $394,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.