Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

