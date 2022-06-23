Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of Hibbett worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 58.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Hibbett’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.