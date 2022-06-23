Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of HIW opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

