Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $927.44

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 927.44 ($11.36) and traded as high as GBX 938.60 ($11.50). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 927.40 ($11.36), with a volume of 429,544 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($10.96) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.17) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.50).
The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 934.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 927.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Hiscox (LON:HSX)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
