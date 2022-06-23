Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 254.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,598.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

