Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.19 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

