Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases 600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 11,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 372,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

