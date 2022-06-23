Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

