Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.29. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

