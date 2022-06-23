Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $422,242,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,476,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of HST opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.