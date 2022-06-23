Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -833.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

