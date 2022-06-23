Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Boosted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,822.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $448.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

