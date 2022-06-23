IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 519.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

