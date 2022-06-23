IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,705,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 314,885 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,120,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.77 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

