Icapital Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

