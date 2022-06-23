IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Shares Down 1.1%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 15,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 50,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,468,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.