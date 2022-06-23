ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $986.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 986 ($12.08) and last traded at GBX 993 ($12.16), with a volume of 694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988 ($12.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £674.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,079.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,161.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Sandra Pajarola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($127,756.00).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

