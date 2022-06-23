IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.