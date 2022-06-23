IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $333.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

