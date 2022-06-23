Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.96. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 10,953 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

