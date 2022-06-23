Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000.

