Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $575.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About Inogen (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.