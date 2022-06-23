Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $575.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

