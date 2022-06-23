Insider Buying: FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider John Conoley acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,779.03).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Conoley acquired 94,144 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £15,063.04 ($18,450.56).

LON FA opened at GBX 10.65 ($0.13) on Thursday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Monday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

