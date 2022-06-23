Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 314.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

