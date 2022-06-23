Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

