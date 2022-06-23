Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,680,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

