Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,640 ($69.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,484.88 ($67.18).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,242 ($51.96) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,750.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,126.47.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

