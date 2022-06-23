Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 68,095 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter.

DEF opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

