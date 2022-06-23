Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.