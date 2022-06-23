Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.27. 3,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000.

