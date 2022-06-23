Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,532,689 shares of company stock valued at $120,993,407 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

