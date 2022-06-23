Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.17.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,180,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

